The QC’s most popular baby names of 2018
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Charlotte and Isabella are the reigning champs when it comes to popular girls names. For two years in a row, Genesis BirthCenters have seen more baby girls with those names than any other.
Below is Genesis’ top five list, with how many babies got those names each year.
Girls:
Charlotte – 15 babies
Isabella – 15 babies
Amelia – 13 babies
Olivia – 11 babies
Harper – 10 babies
Boys:
Jackson – 25 babies
Liam – 20 babies
Lucas – 15 babies
Henry – 14 babies
Elijah – 14 babies
