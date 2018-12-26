× The QC’s most popular baby names of 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Charlotte and Isabella are the reigning champs when it comes to popular girls names. For two years in a row, Genesis BirthCenters have seen more baby girls with those names than any other.

Below is Genesis’ top five list, with how many babies got those names each year.

Girls:

Charlotte – 15 babies

Isabella – 15 babies

Amelia – 13 babies

Olivia – 11 babies

Harper – 10 babies

Read More: Here are the Quad Cities’ most popular baby names from 2017

Boys:

Jackson – 25 babies

Liam – 20 babies

Lucas – 15 babies

Henry – 14 babies

Elijah – 14 babies