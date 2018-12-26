The QC’s most popular baby names of 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Charlotte and Isabella are the reigning champs when it comes to popular girls names.  For two years in a row, Genesis BirthCenters have seen more baby girls with those names than any other.

Below is Genesis’ top five list, with how many babies got those names each year.

Girls:
Charlotte – 15 babies
Isabella – 15 babies
Amelia – 13 babies
Olivia – 11 babies
Harper – 10 babies

Boys:
Jackson – 25 babies
Liam – 20 babies
Lucas – 15 babies
Henry – 14 babies
Elijah – 14 babies

