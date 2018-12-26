The Iowa Hawkeye football team arrived in Tampa, to get ready for the Outback Bowl.
The Iowa Hawkeyes Touchdown In Tampa
-
WQAD Sportscast December 3rd
-
Iowa Basketball, Studnent-Athletes from Alleman and Fulton head to next level, Geneseo beats Alleman GBB, Sterling ready for Montini
-
WQAD Sportscast December 17th
-
WQAD Sports Sep 10th
-
Hawkeyes Stay Perfect In Non-Conference Play
-
-
Alleman, Assumption, to continue football game for at least another year
-
WQAD Sportscast Nov, 23rd
-
Honoring ten years of Kid Captains at Hawkeye Game
-
Hawkeyes Set Record
-
Iowa Football, Illinois Football, Augustana Football, Score Standout
-
-
Local high schooler to be recognized at Saturday’s U of I football game
-
Baer primed for big senior season
-
Assumption Football, Alleman Soccer, Monmouth-Roseville Soccer, Western Big 6 XC, Storm Hockey