× Police: Man facing drug charges after being pulled over for speeding in Elizabeth, IL

ELIZABETH, Illinois — A driver who was pulled over for speeding was arrested after police said they found several types of drugs in his vehicle.

Police said 24-year-old James J. Gardner from Chicago was pulled over around 11:15 p.m. Friday, December 21 for “several speeding violations,” according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. A K-9 unit made the stop near Main Street and Catlin Street in Elizabeth.

The statement said Gardner gave the deputy a fake name “to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.” An “overwhelming odor of cannabis” prompted the deputy to conduct a search of his vehicle.

During the search the following was found: prepackaged cannabis, prepackaged cocaine, and Oxycodone pills, according to the statement.

Gardner was arrested and taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail. He was charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing identification, speeding, no valid driver’s license, and two outstanding warrants.

A 21-year-old woman in the vehicle was cited for failing to properly secure a child under the age of eight in the appropriate child restraint.