Man injured in Silvis officer-involved shooting identified, held in federal custody

SILVIS, Illinois — A man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting has been released from the hospital and is being held in federal custody.

Police said 24-year-old Devin Lovgren from Davenport was shot in the leg during an incident Sunday, December 23.

Previous reports indicate an officer with the Silvis Police Department tried to make a traffic stop in the 900 block of 1st Avenue. The driver, who Illinois State Police later identified as Lovgren, fled. Police said at some point during the encounter, the officer fired his gun. Lovgren was shot, but then drove away.

Not long after, police in Colona, Illinois noticed a vehicle driving erratically and attempted a traffic stop, according to previous reports. The vehicle took off, but wound up crashing near East 1200th Street and Wolf Road in Colona. According to Lt. Christopher Endress with the Illinois State Police, officers with the Colona Police Department were unaware of the shooting when they began their pursuit.

Lovgren was initially taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital on Christmas Eve, and was held in the Rock Island County Jail. As of Wednesday, December 26, Lovgren was being held in federal custody on an outstanding warrant, said Lt. Endress.

Lt. Endress said the encounters with both Silvis and Colona’s Police Departments were being investigated separately. Felony charges relating to fleeing and eluding were pending against Lovgren out of the Colona Police Department.

Investigators said they planned to canvas the neighborhood, conduct witness interviews, collect evidence, review videos, radio traffic and more. The Silvis Police Department does not have body cameras or squad car video.

One officer from the Silvis Police Department was placed on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.