DAVENPORT, Iowa- kids at the Davenport Library worked on a science experiment making "slime".

Dozens of kids came in over Christmas break to make their own sticky mess.

Mixing together glue and baking soda, then add contact solution to make it extra gooey.

kids could also add in 'snow' or different colors.

Many of the Davenport Library branches have free activities all week, including a movie and pajama day.