How to get rid of your real Christmas tree after the celebration ends

Some cities around the Quad Cities area offer free collection for residents' live Christmas trees.

Before setting your tree out for collection, make sure there are no ornaments, plastic wrap, lights, or tree stands on the tree.

Bettendorf: Free tree collection is from December 26 and January 11, 2019. There is no sticker required, just set the tree out at your regular garbage collection site by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.

Carbon Cliff: Trees will be picked up for free on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Davenport: Residents can set their trees out for free curbside pickup on their regular garbage day. The last day of free collection is January 11, 2019.

Residents can also bring live trees to the Davenport Compost Facility. Artificial trees can be set out for curbside collection on regular recycling and bulky waste pickup day.

Moline: Residents can set their tree out with their regular garbage for pickup between December 26 and January 11, 2019.

Rock Island: Free tree collection is from December 26 through January 5, 2019. Residents are asked to place the tree at their normal set-out point on garbage collection day. City leaders ask that the tree be at least three feet away from garbage carts to ensure pickup.