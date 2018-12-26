How the Jackson County, Iowa Sheriff’s Department saved Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas 2018 was saved thanks to the Jackson County, Iowa Sheriff's Office!

On their Facebook page, the sheriff's department said they arrested a man on Christmas Eve... a green man who was trying to steal Christmas.

He goes by "The Grinch" and he was taken to the county detention center because his heart was two sizes to small. He will be released once his heart has finished growing three sizes.

The Jackson County Sheriff says his dog "Max" has been enjoying his day riding along with deputies and will be returned to the reformed Grinch upon his release.