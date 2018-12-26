× Former Disney actor charged after police say he tried to meet a 13-year-old for sex

(CNN) — Former Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with alleged attempts to have sex with a 13-year-old boy, according to an indictment.

Attempts by CNN to reach a representative for Westmoreland were not successful.

An indictment from the Salt Lake County, Utah, district attorney states Westmoreland was charged Friday with one count of enticing a minor, four counts of dealing harmful material to a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the indictment, Westmoreland, 48, used a dating app to chat with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old boy. The indictment also states the actor used the app to send explicit pictures and to arrange a meeting for sex at his hotel.

When Westmoreland arrived at the arranged spot, he was arrested by Salt Lake City Police and members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The indictment says he admitted to sending the nude photos and that the person he thought he was speaking to told him he was 13.

Westmoreland had appeared in 38 episodes of “Andi Mack” as Ham Mack, the main character’s grandfather.

Disney fired Westmoreland after he was arrested earlier this month.

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” the Disney Channel said in a statement.

Westmoreland has also appeared in eight episodes of the show “Scandal” as Secret Service agent Hal Rimbeau, as well as the series “NCIS,” “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” according to IMDB.