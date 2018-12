Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONA, Illinois- a local woman is giving back to the community one coat at a time.

Nikki White started the charity coat rack in Colona before Christmas.

People can donate their old coats, or grab one if they need it. The rack sits outside of Colona Chiropractic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They also accept hats, gloves or any winter gear that helps keep people warm.

Nikki says right now the rack is in need of more children's coats, the coats will be out all winter, as long as donations keep coming in.