Christmas clean-up: What you can and cannot recycle

Posted 7:43 am, December 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52AM, December 26, 2018

Americans tend to throw away more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year's; that amounts to about 25 million tons of garbage, according to Sanford University.

So before you throw those Christmas wrapping scraps in the garbage, take a look at what can and cannot be recycled:

Yes No
Tissue Paper Ribbons
Plain paper gift bags Shiny or glittery gift bags
Cardboard boxes Bows
Plastic containers Fake trees
Plain wrapping paper Wrapping paper that is shiny, glittery or velvety
Plain Christmas cards Christmas cards printed on photo paper or with glitter
Old Christmas lights
Popcorn/Cookie Tins

 