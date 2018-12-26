Christmas clean-up: What you can and cannot recycle

Americans tend to throw away more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year's; that amounts to about 25 million tons of garbage, according to Sanford University.
So before you throw those Christmas wrapping scraps in the garbage, take a look at what can and cannot be recycled:
|Yes
|No
|Tissue Paper
|Ribbons
|Plain paper gift bags
|Shiny or glittery gift bags
|Cardboard boxes
|Bows
|Plastic containers
|Fake trees
|Plain wrapping paper
|Wrapping paper that is shiny, glittery or velvety
|Plain Christmas cards
|Christmas cards printed on photo paper or with glitter
|Old Christmas lights
|Popcorn/Cookie Tins