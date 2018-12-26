70-year-old brought to hospital by helicopter after head on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A 70-year-old Burlington woman was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospital after a head-on crash left her trapped in her car.

Wednesday, December 26, around 11:53 a.m. police say a pickup truck driven by 70-year-old Delores Burgus of Burlington was northbound on highway 61 north of Flint Bottom road when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound box truck driven by 32-year-old Derrick Moore of Walcott.

Police say people left their cars and rushed to help Burgus as she was trapped in her vehicle until the Burlington Fire Department managed to free her.