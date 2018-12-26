× $43K, loaded guns and 2 pounds of meth earn Davenport man 17 years in prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A Davenport man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after 12 men and women found him guilty of possession of meth and firearms.

December 18, Corey Alan Taylor,30, of Davenport, was sentenced to 210 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Police arrested Taylor after law enforcement conducted a series of controlled meth buys from him.