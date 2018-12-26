× 42-year-old sentenced to 17 years for possessing a firearm

DAVENPORT, Iowa- a Davenport man will spend the next 210 months behind bars after a jury found him guilty of unlawful possession of

a firearm.

On December 26, 2018, Nathaniel Charles Rockwood, age 42, of Davenport, was sentenced to 210 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement made contact with Rockwood on December 3, 2017, after receiving a tip that he was in possession of a firearm and had warrants for his arrest.

Police say as officers approached Rockwood, he rammed two marked police vehicles in an attempt to escape.

They say Rockwood then exited his vehicle and ran from the police officers. After Rockwood was apprehended, he was found in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.