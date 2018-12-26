× 20 to life for Burlington meth conviction

DAVENPORT, IOWA- A Burlington resident will be serving 20 to life after a jury of his peers found him guilty of meth and firearm possession.

According to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum, Carlos Jermane Walls, 37, of Burlington, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with the Intent to distribute, and 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Walls will also serve five years of supervised release following the 20-year-sentence, and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The two prison terms will run concurrently.

According to court records, Walls admitted that on May 2, 2017, he had 2567.77 grams of methamphetamine and a .38 special revolver inside a house in the 800 block of Iowa Street in Burlington.

He also admitted he intended to distribute some or all of the meth.

Police say: