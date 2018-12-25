× Bettendorf home catches fire on Christmas

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire broke out at a Bettendorf home as a family was getting ready for Christmas dinner.

Seven people and a cat were able to escape after the fire began Wednesday afternoon, December 25. It happened in the 4100 block of Rolling Hills Drive.

Several fire trucks responded to the fire. It took about 40 minutes to put out the flames.

The Bettendorf Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal responded.

WQAD has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates.