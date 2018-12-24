YOUR HEALTH: Returning bladder function for spinal patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California – 29-year old Hinesh Patel broke his neck and damaged his spine when he fell off a balcony last year.

The MD, PHD student has traveled the world and was very active. He's getting back mobility, but so far, not the ability to urinate without a catheter.

"Now you really have to think about that because if you don't manage it well, then you can also get worse health problems."

More than 80% of Americans who suffer spinal cord injuries lose the ability to urinate and have to rely on catheters to empty their bladders. That can be time-consuming, inconvenient, and can lead to infections and even death.

UCLA's Dr Daniel Lu is running his second study using a magnet to stimulate the part of the spinal cord that controls bladder function.

"The injury's oftentimes not a complete injury," a neuroscientist with UCLA. "There are residual pathways still connected past the injury point."

In the first study, five men got magnetic stimulation for 15 minutes a week. After four months, two stopped using a catheter completely, two had substantial improvement, and one had moderate improvement.

"It modifies the signal in such a way that it become functional, that the neurons and circuits at the spinal cord level can interpret that as a viable signal," said Dr. Lu.

Hinesh is in Dr. Lu's second trial.

He's gone in for 15 minutes twice a week for four months.

It's a blinded study, so he doesn't know if he's actually getting treatment, but believes he's regaining sensation.

"Just means more control over your life in that regard," said Patel.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: There have been recent developments that are being tested to try to solve this problem. Magnetic stimulation has allowed patients to recover some bladder control for up to four weeks. In the first study, all five men were able to urinate alone, while another was able to not have to use his catheter at all. The men that participated in the study said that it improved their quality of life by 60%. If the results of the second study are repeated then bladder care could be changed in clinics and at home.

The magnetic stimulation device is FDA approved but is experimental for this particular use.

In the second study of 15 men and women, Dr. Lu hopes to find out why the magnets work better on some people than others and what doses provide the best and longest-lasting results.

In the first trial, the positive effects started degrading a few weeks after treatment stopped.

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Jim Mertens at jim.mertens@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.