Quad Cities retailers buzz with last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve

MOLINE, Illinois -- Retail stores across the Quad Cities were buzzing on Christmas Eve with last minute holiday shoppers.

The National Retail Federation said about seven percent Americans were expected to finish their holiday shopping the day before Christmas. Many shoppers told News Eight that they were almost done already and only picking up a few last items.

"We're all about being proactive," said Paul Lucas of Chicago, who said he had forgotten a few gift cards back home and was buying the last of his gifts with his son before spending time with relatives in the Quad Cities. "We aren't that proactive about many things, but with Christmas shopping we are," he said.

Marjorie Snyder of Geneseo did some shopping in Moline with her daughter Eliza, who flew in from college the day before. "I didn't want to buy stuff for her without her there because, you know, she's picky," said Marjorie. Eliza admitted that her mom had given up on shopping for her without approval.

The National Retail Federation said that overall Christmas spending grew five percent from last year thanks to rising wages and low unemployment. That included millions of Americans across the country that did their shopping on the day before Christmas.