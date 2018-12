Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CDC says between 2016 and 2017 there was about a 45% increase in deaths from synthetic opioids, like illegally manufactured versions of the drug fentanyl.

Between 2013 and 2017 drug overdoses increased in all but 15 states.

Arizona, North Carolina, and Oregon had the highest increase. However, researchers did say early data from 2018 overdose reports appear to show improvements but a deeper analysis of the final data is needed to confirm.