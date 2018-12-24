× Investigation underway after 24-year-old Davenport man shot by Silvis Police Officer

SILVIS, Illinois – The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on December 23.

Police say an Silvis Police Officer, who was working overtime performing holiday traffic enforcement, tried to pull a car over in the 900 block of 1st Avenue.

Police say the vehicle fled from the officer, and at some point during the encounter the officer shot his gun.

The driver was shot in the leg, and took off.

Shortly after, police in Colona, Illinois noticed a car driving erratically and tried to pull that vehicle over.

The car took off, and ended up crashing near East 1200th Street and Wolf Rd in Colona.

The driver was arrested, and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a 24-year-old man from Davenport, Iowa. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve and will remain in the Rock Island County Jail on an outstanding federal warrant that was issued last month by the US Marshals.

Now, the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the Dec. 23 incidents.

Police say the evidence collected will be turned over to Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee for review.

Investigators say they will be canvassing the neighborhood, conducting witness interviews, collecting evidence and reviewing videos, radio traffic and more.

The Silvis Police Department does not have body cameras or squad car video.

Once the investigation is completed and evidence is reviewed, the state’s attorney will determine criminal charges.

Police plan to release updates throughout the investigation, but say both the investigation and the process to review evidence take time.

They made is clear in a press release that the public is no longer in any danger.

This is a developing story, WQAD will continue to provide updates as more details become available.