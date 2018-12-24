Family of young father gunned down in downtown Moline on Halloween still without answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- The family of a young father gunned down on Halloween in the heart of Moline is still searching for answers.

Family looks back when the holidays brought happiness. There's a picture of Corey Harrell Junior as a baby being held by his cousin, Reverend Tyson Parks III. That baby boy though, Corey Junior, only got to spend 21 Christmas holidays with his family. And now his baby boy, 6-month-old Caine Cortez Harrell, will never be able to spend one holiday with him.

"There was a tragedy that occurred that impacted our family," says Parks.

It was October 31, 2018, Halloween morning, when Corey Harrell Junior was found dead in the back parking lot at Moline City Hall. Detectives say Harrell was shot a few blocks away, then he drive until he couldn't drive anymore.

"He was very smart, very intelligent and articulate. He was trying to get to a safe space, might of even been making his way down here," says Parks.

Here, to his family's church that sits one street over from where Harrell's van stopped.

"those who committed this heinous act, how can you lay down at night? You've deprived a child from experiencing the love of a father," says Parks.

Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving too, and now Christmas, and the family still has no answers.

"I don't believe in this, quote on quote, snitching. I believe in justice. That's all we're wanting. If someone knows something, we're just asking for help."

Now they can look back on the happy times, but they are looking forward to closure in the future.

"We're asking for people to help us find justice."

Police say they do not have anyone in custody, but they are still asking for the public's help in locating a small black SUV. There is a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.