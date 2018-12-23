Quad City Rock Academy hosts Director Rachel Chavkin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Dozens of local kids got the chance to meet with a famous director to learn tips and tricks of the trade. Working to inspire the next generation of musicians and directors.

Rachel Chavkin has been directing since 2008. On Saturday, she shared her work, like Hadestown; A musical based off greek mythology. Opening the room up for questions and creativity to shine. Giving kids the opportunity to see how anything is possible if you have the drive and passion

"It's a delight talking to people while their ideas are still forming. You get to have a very small part in helping their brains sorta think about something that they've never thought about before and open their minds to new experiences," said Chavkin.

Chavkin believes opportunities like these help get the next generation get their foot in the door.