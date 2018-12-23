× Flakes may fly Christmas Day morning… Active weather for travelers after Christmas

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with more cloud cover arriving later in the day. Winds will be picking back up putting an extra chill in the air. Temperatures will remain nearly identical to Saturday with the upper 30s.

That takes us to Christmas Eve when most of the day will be sunny followed by some more clouds later that night. Some snow… possibly mixed with rain will develop after Midnight mass time before ending after sunrise Christmas Day. Clouds will remain for most of the day with highs near 40 degrees,

A much more active pattern is insight after the Christmas holiday when a strong storm system impacts the Midwest.

Areas of rain will break out by later Wednesday and continue through Friday. Even a few rumbles of thunder are possible come Thursday with highs that day reaching 50 degrees. All in all, rainfall amounts could top over an inch in some spots! Farther north, heavy snowfall and wind is still anticipated for portions of South Dakota, Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Amounts could range in these areas between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall.

Plan accordingly!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here