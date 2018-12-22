Multiple crews tackle fire at Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND — A fire at the Joint Manufacturing Technology Center, or JTMC, on Rock Island Arsenal was reported at 9:45 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished, according to Arsenal spokesman Eric Cramer. The cause of the is under investigation. There were no injuries from the fire.

Rock Island officials saythe fire originated in unused tanks in the JMTC plating area. The loss of the tanks will not affect the JMTC mission. The plating area provides metal-plating services for JMTC production.

Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, Bettendorf, Moline, Davenport and Rock Island firefighters were called to assist.