× Two more arrested after deadly Moline shooting, both teens

MOLINE, Illinois — Police have arrested two more people in relation to a shooting in Moline’s Florciente neighborhood on Dec. 9. Both of them are under 18-year-old, although one is being charged as an adult.

Rory D. Bruno Jr., 17, from Colona, and a 15-year-old were arrested on Dec. 20 in relation to the shooting, according to a press release. They are held at Mary Davis Detention Home with a $2 million bond.

Police had already apprehended Nathan C. Luten for the shooting earlier this month.

The shooting was a result of a targeted gang-related attack, the release states. However, the victim was not the target and was not involved in the conflict.

Read: Victim identified in deadly Moline shooting

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued First Degree Murder charges for all three suspects. Officials have petitioned to move the juvenile’s case to adult criminal court.