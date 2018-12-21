× More active weather for post Christmas Day travelers

The clouds we’re seeing outside will linger into the the evening before skies quickly show signs of improving overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop around the mid 20s.

The weekend is still expected to have a combination of sun, clouds and a little wind with Saturday being the brighter and less windy day. Both days temperatures will climb around the 40 degree mark. In fact, we’ll extend those same mild temperatures right through Christmas Day with just a slight chance for a light rain/snow mix before sunrise Christmas Day.

A more active storm system is still set to arrive for post Christmas holiday travelers across the Midwest. The track still puts our area on the warm side with rain developing next Wednesday. Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin could encounter several inches of snowfall. For us locally, we could see a mix or a brief change over to snow that night before quickly returning to rain that Thursday. Before its all said and done rainfall amounts could approach an inch in some spots.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here