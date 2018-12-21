Mom of Moline shooting victim speaks out about the innocent man he was

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Questions are all that are running through Tina Labath’s mind after she lost her son, 31-year-old William (Bill) Fowler, in a shooting on the 400 block of 8th street in Moline on Dec. 9th.

Police say two more were arrested for first degree murder of Fowler - one being a 17-year-old and the other a 15-year-old.

“I’m wondering what was a 15-year-old doing with a 29-year-old?” comments Labath. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

“When I got the phone call I thought ‘oh, it couldn’t be that bad’,” Labath remembers. “As soon as we got there they told us he was probably not going to survive it.”

Now, all Labath wants is answers.

“I mean nothing is going to bring him back, but I don’t want who ‘s responsible for this to be living their life when my son can’t live his,” explains Labath.

Police say Fowler wasn’t the intended target nor does he have any association with the gang involved. Fowler leaves behind a wife and three kids.

“He was a good dad, he was a good father, he was involved in their lives,” Labath says. “As much as I’m going to miss him, those babies are going to miss him ten times more.”

Since the incident and the hectic aftermath, the family was able to find some good by donating Fowler’s organs to those in need.

“We only donated his main organs – his kidney, his heart, his liver and his lungs,” Labath mentions.

As of right now, they don’t yet know who got his organs, but they would like to meet the recipients to have more closure and get more questions answered.

“If anything good came out of this he saved a few lives,” Labath says.

Fowler’s family is organizing a benefit that will take place at Leisure Time in East Moline on February 16th (time TBD). The benefit will help raise money for his wife - a stay-at-home-mom - and their three children.