Explosion at Burlington ammo plant under investigation

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Officials are investigating an explosion at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The explosion happened at 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, according to a statement from the Joint Munitions Command in Rock Island. This was during ammunition production.

There was a fire, but it has been put out, according to the statement. No one was injured during the explosion, and the statement says there is no danger to the community.

IAAAP makes and delivers parts and ammunition for the Department of Defense.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. It’s unclear who is investigating the incident.