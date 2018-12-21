× Davenport police chief graduates FBI National Academy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chief of Police Paul Sikorski is being recognized for completing the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Virginia on Dec. 14.

The 11-week program trains professionals in advanced communication, leadership and fitness training, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Officers are selected by invitation only through a nomination process.

At the end of the program, officers must complete the “Yellow Brick Road,” according to the program’s website. This challenge is a 6.1 mile run through grueling terrain where participants must overcome obstacles like scaling rock walls, jumping through windows and crawling under barbed wire through mud.

Chief Sikorski graduated with 248 other officers, including men and women from all 50 states and 23 international countries.