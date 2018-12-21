1970s rocker now a 4-time Jeopardy champ

Jackie Fuchs, aka Jackie Fox, played bass in the all-female rock band The Runaways as a teenager in the late 1970s. But “I don’t want that to define me,” she says.

Mission accomplished: Per LA Weekly, Fuchs became a four-time Jeopardy champion during a Wednesday taping in Culver City, Calif.

“This is redemption for me,” she says of her $87,089 in winnings, which come after less-successful runs on The Chase and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2013. “I left it all out on the field, as they say,” adds Fuchs, now a Harvard-educated entertainment lawyer and writer. “It really saps your brain energy … I was so brain-dead by the end of shooting that I got lost in the parking lot for about a half-hour.”

A really nice article from @pitchfork about what it's like to be on @Jeopardy . https://t.co/fR4AsOrMGY — Jackie Fuchs a/k/a Jackie Fox (@JackieFox1976) December 20, 2018

Her Jeopardy run began with a $14,200 win, per Fox News. She nabbed $19,889 in her second showing, and $24,600 in her third. She got better in her fourth, betting $14,000 on the Final Jeopardy question to take home $28,400.

She’s had a few flubs, including missed questions on law and music. But “I got a Daily Double in Norse mythology,” Fuchs tells LA Weekly. “People wouldn’t expect me to know this old stuff, but I love it.”

Of her switch from rock music to writer and attorney, she told host Alex Trebek, “I just get bored easily, I guess.”

Fuchs, whose success comes after years of trying to get on the show, has been commentating on Twitter. Per LA Weekly, her tweets “are often just as entertaining as the game itself.” She’s set to appear on Thursday night’s episode. (In 2015, Fuchs recounted a traumatic ordeal.)