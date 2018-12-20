× Weather likely to cooperate for holiday travelers…Big change after the holidays

Any light rain which has been enough to put our wipers on delay mode will show signs of ending as temperatures will hover around the 40 degree mark.

Skies will remain cloudy as we head overnight, where at the same time brisk northwest winds will blow in dropping temperatures near 30 degrees.

Consider a much warmer jacket heading out the door for your Friday as those same brisk winds will only allow temperatures to climb in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. On a bright note, we may see a little sun before the day is all said and done.

That takes us to the weekend which still looks dry and fairly pleasant for holiday travelers. With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures will range between 35 and 40 degrees for daytime highs.

That trend doesn’t change much through Christmas Day until we head into the day after when a potent system brings a good deal of rain followed by a few flurries and much colder temperatures.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

