Sterling PD fundraiser nets over $2K for Brinkley the department comfort dog
STERLING, Illinois- The Sterling Police Department took home over 2-grand for their department comfort dog after a fundraiser.
The Sterling Police Department held a fundraiser on December 10, at the pizza ranch at 3900 E. Lincolnway in Sterling.
They say sales and donations put their takehome cash at $2,086.31.
The money raised will be put towards Brinkley’s care and needs in 2019.
“Brinkley joined the Sterling Police Department family on February 27, 2017. Brinkley is a Golden Retriever and was born on January 9, 2017 in Kalamazoo, MI. Brinkley is a Community Service Dog, which is a new program that Brinkley pioneered! Her job is to help foster relationships with the community and support youth and abuse victims. She attends community events, visits with children at the schools, and provides comfort and support to her police family. Brinkley loves belly rubs, treats, and napping under the Chief’s desk!”