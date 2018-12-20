× Sterling PD fundraiser nets over $2K for Brinkley the department comfort dog

STERLING, Illinois- The Sterling Police Department took home over 2-grand for their department comfort dog after a fundraiser.

The Sterling Police Department held a fundraiser on December 10, at the pizza ranch at 3900 E. Lincolnway in Sterling.

They say sales and donations put their takehome cash at $2,086.31.

The money raised will be put towards Brinkley’s care and needs in 2019.