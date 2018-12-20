Police investigating post office box vandalism, burglary in Des Moines County

DANVILLE, Iowa — Police are searching for any suspects who might have been involved in the vandalism and burglary of several post office boxes.

Des Moines County Deputies responded to a call at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 16 in reference to the crime, according to a press release. When they got to the Danville Post Office, it appeared several post office boxes had been broken into.

Danville is a township west of Burlington, Iowa along Highway 34.

Deputies are working to figure out what male was taken. This investigation is ongoing.

Officials are asking for anyone with information about the crime to contact the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office at 319-753-8212 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 319-753-6835.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is made available.