Actress Brooke Shields spent some time in the Quad Cities in the early 1990s as she filmed her movie "An American Love."

During her time in the QC, Shields stopped in to WQAD and talked with John David about her experience in town.

"The people here have been really nice to me," she said.

JD asked her if spending time here had changed her perspective of Iowa and Illinois.

"I was here two weeks before I saw any corn," she said with a laugh.