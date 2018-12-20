GMQC crew gift wraps for free, similar event happening Thursday in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Thank you to everyone who came out to the SouthPark Mall Wednesday, December 19 to let us wrap your presents during Day 3 of Holly Jolly Week.

Andrew, Ryan, Angie, and I were at the mall until 2 p.m. Wednesday gift wrapping for free. We also had a special guest. Bob Vogelbaugh, also known as Mr. Thanksgiving, helped us wrap. It's the third year we've held the event outside the old Younker's store.

If you missed us Wednesday, there's a special event going on at the NorthPark Mall Thursday, November 20, but you have to give blood to get your presents wrapped. Leaders at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center are looking for donors until 7 p.m. They'll be outside the old Younker's store there, as well. If you give blood, you can get your presents wrapped and get a $10 Amazon or Starbucks gift card.

