DAVENPORT, Iowa -- When the Chicago Bulls won the 1991 championship, vendors set up shop on Harrison Street to sell merchandise to fans in the Quad Cities.
Chicago Bulls fans in the QC buy up merchandise after 1991 championship
-
Illinois turns 200 years old on December 3rd
-
Turkey Tournament Basketball, Bettendorf GBB, Score Standout
-
Bears player celebrates division title by proposing to girlfriend at mid-field
-
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg
-
John David chats with Brooke Shields during her early-90s visit to the QC
-
-
Report: Minnesota Twins consider ex-Cubs catcher for management job
-
Vintage Derrick Rose savors career-high 50 points in win
-
TBK Bank Sports Complex to host Iowa Soccer Championship Series
-
Sterling Newman Head Football Coach Steps Down
-
The Rolling Stones are coming to Chicago in 2019 U.S tour
-
-
Family reinvents the home movie with Bears music video, Soldier Field replica
-
WQAD Sportscast December 17th
-
WQAD Sportscast Tuesday, November 6th