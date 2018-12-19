Wheel of Misfortune; Korry Armstrong, a well-known QC burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 37-year-old Korry Michael Armstrong. He's described as 5'10'' tall, 225 pounds, bald, and blue eyes. He is wanted by Silvis Police for residential burglary and criminal damage to property. He's wanted by Rock Island County for probation violation and aggravated battery. And he's wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations and for being a habitual offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.