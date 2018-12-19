× Teacher arrested; suspected of being drunk at school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a teacher suspected of being drunk at her school in Dubuque.

Dubuque County court records say 38-year-old Erin Ellerbach, of Asbury, was taken into custody Monday afternoon, December 17 at Jefferson Middle School. A Dubuque officer sent to the school reported that she had slurred speech, red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. A subsequent test showed she had a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Ellerbach’s charged with public intoxication. She didn’t immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records also say school officials found cans of flavored alcoholic beverages in her office.

School district spokesman Mike Cyze says Ellerbach has resigned her position.