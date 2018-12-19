President Trump plans to sign bill aimed at improving rehabilitation of prisoners

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing Senate passage of a sweeping criminal justice bill.

The bill gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It also reduces the life sentence for some drug offenders with three convictions, or “three strikes,” to 25 years. The changes would only apply to federal prisoners.

Trump tweets, “America is the greatest Country in the world and my job is to fight for ALL citizens, even those who have made mistakes.”

He says, “This will keep our communities safer, and provide hope and a second chance, to those who earn it.

Trump adds, “I look forward to signing this into law!”

It passed the Senate by an 87-12 vote Tuesday night. The House is expected to pass the bill this week, sending it to Trump for his signature.