Police chase with reportedly stolen vehicle ends in Bettendorf

HAMPTON, Illinois — A speeding driver was arrested after leading police on a chase.

An officer tried to pull over a speeding car on Wednesday morning, December 19, according to a spokesperson from the Hampton Police Department. The driver fled, got on Interstate 80, and then exited in Bettendorf.

Police said after a chase, the driver was arrested by Bettendorf police; charges were pending.

The chase ended at Grant Street and 23rd Street in Bettendorf. The car involved was reportedly stolen out of Rock Island.

Six officers from Bettendorf and Hampton responded, police said.