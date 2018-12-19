NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Gift Wrapping Tips and Tricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't you hate it when you have an awkward-shaped item and have no idea how to wrap it? Gift bags can be expensive, plus you don't get to use your favorite wrapping paper. Well, we have a solution!

During a Special Edition of Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities for Holly Jolly Week on Wednesday, December 19th, I showed you how to make gift bags out of wrapping paper. It's very simple and there's step-by-step instructions here for you. We also "upped" our bow game and make bows out of candy! Click the video above to see how.