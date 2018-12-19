× Let Miller Lite be your DD this New Year’s Eve

QUAD CITIES- This year will mark the first time that Miller Lite will be offering free rides in the QC to help everyone celebrate responsibly.

Miller says:

“The Original Light Beer is providing free and safe rides for partygoers on New Year’s Eve. Miller Lite Free Rides will be available on two Metro bus routes serving downtown Davenport, downtown Rock Island and downtown Moline on Monday, December 31 from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.”

Additional route and schedule information is available at MetroQC.com/MillerLiteFreeRides