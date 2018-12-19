× Galesburg Farnham Street Bridge opening delayed

GALESBURG, Illinois- After a delay from the supplier, the date for opening the Aline Shotts bridge on N. Farnham Street to traffic has been moved to Friday, December 28.

The previous estimate was December 21, as the potential date for the opening of the bridge.

“Due to multiple delays in receiving the bridge fence railing from the supplier, the contractor has informed the City that the required work will not be complete by that date. The bridge fence railing is installed on top of the outside wall of the bridge and is a safety measure that is required to be in place prior to the opening.”