Two drivers airlifted after crash on State Street in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two people were airlifted to Iowa City after a crash on State Street.

According to a spokesperson from the City of Bettendorf, two vehicles were involved in the crash around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, December 19.  There was one person in each vehicle; both were airlifted for medical treatment.

The two vehicles involved were driving opposite directions on the roadway, according to the spokesperson.  After the crash, the vehicles came to a stop near the 5900 block of State Street. Officials were unsure how the crash happened.

State Street was blocked as emergency crews responded to the scene.¬†Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department were diverting traffic away from the area.

There was no word on the conditions of the two injured people.