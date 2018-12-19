× Driver airlifted after crossing median, hitting semi head on

WHITESIDE COUNTY- A 45-year-old man was airlifted after he crossed the median and hit a semi head-on.

Darius R. Morgan,45, of Sterling, was driving his car eastbound on US Route 30 around 7:45 a.m December 19.

According to police Morgan’s vehicle drifted across the center line and hit a westbound semi.

Morgan was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Rockford by MedForce Air Medical to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.