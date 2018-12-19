× Davenport city leaders to tackle the issue of kids and crime

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport city leaders are going to discuss ways to address juvenile crime in Scott County Thursday, December 20.

A news conference starts at 9 a.m. at Eastern Iowa Community College in Davenport.

City leaders will discuss the Scott County Youth Community Planning Report issued by the Center for Juvenile Justice Planning and the Juvenile Justice Coordinated Assistance to States groups.

They have been working with Davenport city leaders on this report over the past several months.

Mayor Frank Klipsch says Thursday’s meeting will highlight the findings discussed, and the action steps to move forward.