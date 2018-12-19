Davenport Central bests Assumption 73-62 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Central continues great start
-
The Score Week 3
-
Assumption beats Central DeWitt, Fulton football players find their biggest fan, Moline sweeps Rock island in Volleyball
-
Western big 6 Basketball Banquet, College Signings
-
The Score – Week 6
-
The Score Week 8
-
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
WQAD Sportscast December, 7th
-
Alleman, Assumption, to continue football game for at least another year
-
The Score Week 4
-
New winter outlook is out and it’s not good for snow lovers
-
-
Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to MAC win
-
St. Ambrose ranked in top 25, SAU WBB beats Lincoln, Augie WBB fall to North Central, Moline Wrestling scores win over Geneseo