Bettendorf's duo of Carter Bell and Darien Porter are off and the same level. Bell will make the move to wide receiver at South Dakota while Porter takes his elite speed to Iowa State.
Bettendorf duo to Division 1 level
-
Bettendorf cruises past Muscatine
-
New mecca of mac & cheese coming to the Quad Cities
-
Bettendorf man keeps Bix-7 streak alive after knee surgery
-
Council considering $10,000 pay raise for Bettendorf mayor
-
Potential threat to Bettendorf High School deemed a prank, police say
-
-
Bettendorf teacher shares front line experience fighting western wildfires
-
Hurts Donut Co. opens in Bettendorf, fans camp outside in anticipation
-
Bettendorf natives lose everything after fighting California’s Camp Fire
-
Three arrested after S.W.A.T called to Bettendorf home
-
Mark Twain groundbreaking set for October 4th
-
-
Why Iowa’s shortage of child psychiatrists is taking a toll on QC community
-
Mom who lost son in Sandy Hook shooting is inspired by these three words he wrote
-
Florida woman accused of trying to cash stolen checks in Bettendorf