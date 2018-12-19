× A few drips overnight… Cooler winds heading into the weekend

Even though it not as sunny compared to yesterday it is quite warm as temperatures have once again climbed their way right back around the 50 degree mark.

The high clouds out there will thicken and lower as we head into the evening and overnight hours, where at the same time we’ll try to saturate the air near the ground. That may be the challenge. The air is pretty dry, so any chance of showers will be light and spotty.

The chance will end by Thursday morning leaving behind scattered clouds followed by a cooler northwest breeze. Highs on Thursday will only around the 40 degree mark.

The upcoming weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds and wind with highs ranging between 35 to 40 degrees.

Travel plans both Christmas Eve and Christmas still looks good! Plenty of broken cloudiness both days. Still no cold or trigger to set off any snowfall both days. In fact, temperatures will warm again the day after Christmas with a good chance for rain not snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

