Two arrested in connection with car break-ins in Henderson County

DALLAS CITY, Illinois — Two people accused of stealing from cars were arrested after police say they were found with items that didn’t belong to them during a traffic stop.

Police said 29-year-old Dustin A. Huss from Dallas City and 18-year-old Ashley J. White from Oquawka, Illinois were arrested for burglary from motor vehicles and theft over $300, according to a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18 the Dallas City police made a traffic stop in the parking lot of an old school, the statement said.

“During the traffic stop multiple items were located not belonging to the subjects inside of the vehicle by the officer,” read the statement. The items were confirmed as stolen.

Police said the items were confirmed to be stolen from vehicles in the Village of Lomax, Illinois. Residents there had complained of car break-ins and thefts between Sunday and Monday.

Both Huss and White were taken to the Henderson County Jail and were expected to see a judge on Wednesday, December 19.