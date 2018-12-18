× Shower chance looms in the forecast… Colder winds heading into the weekend

I hope you’re taking advantage of the week’s best day as temperatures this afternoon will top around the 50 degree mark with no worse than a stray cloud or two. That’s close to 20 degrees above the norm for this time of year. This may also signals the best day we see for the rest of the year as I do see a couple of weather system that will leave behind some seasonally cold air.

Clouds will be increasing slowly overnight keeping things mild with lows falling around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

System tracking well to our south will draw clouds across our area tonight into tomorrow followed by a few light showers after sunset on Wednesday. The coverage looks very scattered so not everyone will see that chance. The last of the raindrops end Thursday morning before colder winds blow in for the upcoming weekend. Highs during this period will range between 35 and 40 degrees.

Weather still looks good for travelers heading into Christmas Day. After, is when another system brings in a good chance for rain instead of snow. This will likely lead to another drop in temperatures.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

